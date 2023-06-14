Daniel N. Wesson Sells 3,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.