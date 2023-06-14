Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $169.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.31.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $166.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.51.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

