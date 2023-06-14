David Young Acquires 40,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) CEO David Young acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, David Young bought 20,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, David Young bought 20,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCSA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Processa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

