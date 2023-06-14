Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) & Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Head-To-Head Survey

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) and Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and Davide Campari-Milano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Edenred has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 1 3 0 2.75 Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edenred and Davide Campari-Milano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Edenred currently has a consensus target price of $58.48, suggesting a potential upside of 74.57%. Given Edenred’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edenred is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edenred and Davide Campari-Milano’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $2.14 billion 7.81 $406.69 million N/A N/A Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88

Edenred has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano.

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Edenred beats Davide Campari-Milano on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

