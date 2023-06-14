Deanna L. Goodwin Sells 112,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kosmos Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:KOS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.