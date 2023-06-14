Deanna L. Goodwin Sells 112,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,686,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284,372 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,045,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,262,000 after acquiring an additional 524,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $113,238,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.