Deckers Outdoor Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $11.33 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.28. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $21.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.25 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.0 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Shares of DECK opened at $490.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.13. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.