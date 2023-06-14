Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Alight Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Alight Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 4.6% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $398.24 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $374.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

