Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.83 ($1.42).

ROO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33), for a total value of £2,115,679.44 ($2,647,246.55). 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROO opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.60 ($1.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.27. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

