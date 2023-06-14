Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

