Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Down 3.5%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.92 and last traded at $88.35. 105,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 592,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Denbury Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. Denbury’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,580,000 after purchasing an additional 515,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,404,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,111,000 after purchasing an additional 101,446 shares during the period.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

