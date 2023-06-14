Desjardins Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.
Saputo Trading Up 4.4 %
Saputo stock opened at C$31.65 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$26.70 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.95.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.