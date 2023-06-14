Desjardins Lowers Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

Saputo stock opened at C$31.65 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$26.70 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.95.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. Analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0186418 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

