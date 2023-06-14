Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Hold

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYIEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Symrise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYIEY opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. Symrise has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

