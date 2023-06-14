Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 230

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGPUF. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&G from GBX 196 ($2.45) to GBX 194 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.73) to GBX 208 ($2.60) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.80.

M&G Price Performance

MGPUF stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

