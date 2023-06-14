Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after buying an additional 117,302 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.