DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

DHT Stock Up 2.7 %

DHT opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of -0.20.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DHT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 1,060.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,318 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

