DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 84,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $3,238,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 172,960 shares valued at $6,183,509. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of DICE stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.