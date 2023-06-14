Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,132.87

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,132.87 ($39.20) and last traded at GBX 3,126 ($39.11), with a volume of 15171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,070 ($38.41).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPLM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.53) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.04) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.54) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.30) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.84).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,830.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,816.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,368.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,851.06%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

