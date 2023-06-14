Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 25,741,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 78,657,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.