Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 455,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 330,844 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 726,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 765,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 116,262 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

