Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

IRON has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15. Disc Medicine Opco has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.