Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) PT Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

IRON has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15. Disc Medicine Opco has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

