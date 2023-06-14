DT Midstream, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 400.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,899,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DT Midstream by 249.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after buying an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

