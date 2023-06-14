Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 80,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $1,795,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,192,803 shares in the company, valued at $879,486,499.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Asana Trading Up 10.4 %
NYSE:ASAN opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.30.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5,307.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
