Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.58, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

