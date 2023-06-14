Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Sells $2,367,502.28 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DYN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

