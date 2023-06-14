e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $118.00. The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 180114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.51.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

