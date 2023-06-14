Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 3.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.72. 221,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,299,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

