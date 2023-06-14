Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $30,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $193.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.77.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

