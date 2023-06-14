Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $193.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.77.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

