Ecolab Inc. (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $181.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

