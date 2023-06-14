Ecolab Inc. (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.
Ecolab Stock Performance
Shares of ECL opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $181.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab
In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ecolab
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
