Edward A. Pesicka Sells 118,928 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,004.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 49,888 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

