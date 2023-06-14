Edward A. Pesicka Sells 118,928 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,004.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 49,888 shares during the period.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

