Edward A. Pesicka Sells 118,928 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,004.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Owens & Minor Stock Performance
Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $37.03.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.