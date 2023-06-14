Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 5,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $7,995,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

