El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 2.1 %

LOCO stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $355.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

In related news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 278,448 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 203,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.