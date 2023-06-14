Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter.
Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.1 %
EGO opened at $9.92 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
