Electrovaya Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 16th (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 16th.

Electrovaya Price Performance

OTCMKTS EFLVF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

See Also

