Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

ELV opened at $468.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

