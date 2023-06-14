Ellen B. Richstone Buys 8,185 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $15,142.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,826.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 209,282 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,350 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.