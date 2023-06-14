Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $100.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.
Endava Stock Up 3.2 %
Endava stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.17.
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
