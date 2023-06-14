Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $100.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Endava stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

