Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Lisa A. Pollina Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 800 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $21,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Energy Recovery Trading Down 1.1 %
ERII stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3,620.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 634,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $7,890,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 345,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.
