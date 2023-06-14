Entravision Communications Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entravision Communications has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

EVC stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $404.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.13. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Young acquired 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,591. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 86.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

