EQT Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.