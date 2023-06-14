Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $3,619,674.40 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $756.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $723.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.58. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equinix

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $99,390,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

