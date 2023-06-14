Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Avanos Medical in a report released on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

