Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Couchbase, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Couchbase in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Couchbase Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Couchbase stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

