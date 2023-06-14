ERC20 Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,386.64 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $2,386.64 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019492 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,993.89 or 0.99986741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, "ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00934945 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,432.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

