Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,853.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00.

Confluent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.