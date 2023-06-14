Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 33,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Escalon Medical Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of ESMC opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Escalon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

