Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.61.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

