Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 3.1% After Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $88.32 and last traded at $88.39. 1,248,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,308,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.24.

Specifically, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $930,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Etsy Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after acquiring an additional 245,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

