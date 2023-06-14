Eugene G. Banucci Sells 5,020 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $158.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,045,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,267,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

