Eugene G. Banucci Sells 5,020 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $158.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,045,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,267,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
