Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches Market Cap of $51.70 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Euro Coin has a market cap of $51.70 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,945,793 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

